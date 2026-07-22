HONG KONG, July 22 — Oil rose in Asian trade today, with Brent crude hitting its highest price in more than a month, as Iran targeted US radar and air defence installations in the Gulf.

Brent crude was trading up 1.2 per cent at US$92.09 (RM377) a barrel at around 0130 GMT (9.30am Malaysian time), its highest intraday price since June 11.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main US oil benchmark, climbed 1.1 per cent to US$85.23.

Iran stepped up its attacks in the Middle East on Tuesday, after its war with the United States resumed.

The country said it had attacked and stopped two “non-compliant oil tankers” attempting to transit the Hormuz strait.

Tehran has attempted to blockade the strait — through which a fifth of the world’s oil supplies transited before the war — as leverage since the US-Israeli attack that kickstarted the war in February. — AFP