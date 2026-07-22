MIRI, July 22 — Another victim of the boat capsizing incident in Sungai Seperot, near Long San, Baram, was found drowned today, bringing the death toll to two, while two others remain missing.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said in a statement that the victim found was Joshua Uken Mathew, 38, who is the father of the first victim, four-year-old Jovian Jangin Joshua, who was found drowned yesterday.

According to the statement, the search and rescue (SAR) team received information at 1 pm that villagers had discovered a body along the riverbank at around 9am today, about a two-hour boat ride from where the boat is believed to have capsized.

“The body could not be brought immediately to the Long San Health Clinic due to high water levels and strong currents caused by heavy rain upstream.

“Firefighters then used a village boat to reach the location before retrieving the body using a stretcher,” the statement read.

JBPM added that the body was identified by family members and confirmed by a medical officer from the Long Na’ah Health Clinic.

The body was then transported by police alongside the family to their residence using a four-wheel-drive vehicle, arriving at around 4.30pm.

In the incident believed to have occurred on Monday, four individuals from Kampung Long Selatong were reportedly on their way by boat to the Long San Health Clinic before failing to return home and becoming unreachable.

Villagers later found the boat believed to have been used by the victims, capsized in Sungai Seperot.

The two victims who have yet to be found are Jonathan Nyurang Lusut, 45, and Ceria Dullah, 43. — Bernama