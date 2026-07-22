KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Former minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz has couched his personal hopes in a celebration of his daughter’s academic achievement, urging her to return to Malaysia once she completes her studies.

He made the reminder as he celebrated his daughter Zahra’s graduation from the University of Warwick.

While praising her achievements, he encouraged her to bring her expertise back to the country once her postgraduate journey is complete.

“After finishing your Master’s... don’t forget to come back to Malaysia,” he said in a social media post.

Zahra has distinguished herself academically, earning First Class Honours in English Literature.

For Tengku Zafrul, the graduation was a proud culmination of the journey his daughter began years ago when she first embarked on her studies in the United Kingdom. The academic pursuit is set to continue as Zahra now sets her sights on a Master’s degree at the University of Oxford.

In a lighthearted note, Tengku Zafrul noted that the transition would be a convenient one, as he also holds a Fellowship at Oxford, allowing him to maintain a fatherly eye as she navigates her next chapter.