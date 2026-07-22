KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Kuala Lumpur police have introduced a new approach by holding their monthly assembly at night to reflect the reality of the force’s round-the-clock operations.

The assembly, held at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters, was attended by about 1,100 senior and junior police officers, as well as civilian staff.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the approach was adopted as most crimes in the capital occurred at night, while the majority of police operations, intelligence gathering and investigations were also carried out during that period.

He said the night-time assembly also aimed to foster a more active work culture among Kuala Lumpur police personnel at night, in line with the demands of policing in a capital city where activities never cease.

“By holding an assembly like this, it will make the culture of being active at night more aggressive, in line with ‘Kuala Lumpur that never sleeps’,” he told reporters after the Kuala Lumpur Police Chief’s Monthly Assembly here last night.

However, Fadil said holding the assembly at night would not affect the duties of officers and personnel in maintaining security in the metropolitan city. — Bernama