IMF raises US 2021 growth forecast to 7 per cent, fastest pace in a generation

The new forecasts assume that the US Congress will pass the Biden administration’s infrastructure, social spending and tax plans . — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, July 2 — The International Monetary Fund raised its 2021 US growth projection sharply to 7.0 per cent on Thursday from a 4.6 per cent forecast issued in April, due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary support.

The IMF, in its annual “Article IV” assessment of US economic policies, said the revised forecast represents the fastest pace of growth in a generation for the United States. It raised its 2022 US GDP growth forecast to 4.9 per cent, up from its previous 3.5 per cent April forecast.

The new forecasts assume that the US Congress will pass the Biden administration’s infrastructure, social spending and tax plans known as the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan this year at a similar size and composition to their original proposals, the IMF said.

“Indicators suggest significant labour market slack remains which should serve as a safety valve to dampen underlying wage and price pressures,” the IMF said in its review statement.

The Fund added that it expects US inflation expectations to remain well-anchored, but these “will be obscured in the coming months by significant, transitory movements in relative prices,” which could cause personal consumption expenditure inflation to temporarily peak at close to 4 per cent later this year. — Reuters