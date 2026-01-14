PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin today presented a plan to reform his ministry and eradicate corruption to Cabinet members, which Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said was “well-received”.

“He gave some updates and feedback on whatever issues that had cropped up recently pertaining to the armed forces,” Fahmi said at the weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

“The prime minister took note of what he expressed yesterday, but the explanation was generally well-received by the Cabinet,” the minister added.

Khaled said yesterday he would oversee a “massive overhaul” and a “large-scale anti-corruption drive”, following the arrest of a former army chief by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, which sparked public backlash.

Khaled’s ministry was also put under the spotlight again after news reports emerged that mid-ranking Royal Malaysian Air Force officers held what was described as an “immoral party” inside an air base recently.

He said one of the main targets for his anti-graft reform would be the procurement process.