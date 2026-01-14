KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is adding up to 198 extra flights and offering special subsidised fares to support the upcoming Chinese New Year travel period, ensuring more Malaysians can travel home for the festive season.

Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will operate more than 2,400 flights combined during the peak travel window between February 11 and 23.

Malaysia Airlines will mount an additional 130 services to its schedule, operating up to 1,498 flights in total. Its sister airline, Firefly, will add up to 68 extra flights, bringing its total to 962 services during the period.

The expanded operations will focus on key domestic balik kampung routes, particularly between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia destinations like Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, and Sandakan.

Subsidised fares to East Malaysia

In support of the government’s festive travel initiatives, both airlines will also offer subsidised all-in, one-way fares from Kuala Lumpur to selected East Malaysia destinations during the peak period from February 13 to 16.

Malaysia Airlines will offer fares of up to RM569 to Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Labuan, Kuching, Miri, Sibu, and Bintulu.

Firefly will offer fares of up to RM548 to Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Kuching, and Sibu.

These subsidised fares are designed to ease travel costs while ensuring broader public access to the increased flight capacity.

Passengers on both airlines will continue to enjoy complimentary checked baggage and in-flight refreshments.

Firefly also offers the convenience of operating from both Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang.

For those planning international travel, MAG’s “Global New Year” campaign is available until January 20, offering all-in return fares starting from RM159 for travel up to November 30.

Travellers are encouraged to book their tickets via the airlines’ official websites or mobile apps to secure their preferred travel dates.