JOHOR BARU, Jan 14 — A Singapore permanent resident was fined RM9,000 by the Kulai Magistrate’s Court today for using a false vehicle registration number, an act that was caught on video as he was allegedly filling his car with subsidised RON95 petrol.

The man was charged under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which makes it an offence to use a vehicle with an altered or obscured number plate, Bernama reported.

The case gained public attention after a one-and-a-half-minute video went viral on social media earlier this month.

The clip showed the owner of a silver Volkswagen Jetta with Singapore registration plates covering the number plate while filling up with RON95 petrol at a station in Kulai.

Foreign-registered vehicles are strictly prohibited from purchasing subsidised RON95 petrol in Malaysia.

MORE TO COME