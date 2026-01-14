KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The humble fish and chips is having a moment in the Klang Valley, popping up everywhere from restaurants to food trucks.

Every version tells a different story from its crust, type of fish and of course, the ever faithful sidekick fries or in super-hero language, the Robin to Batman.

Last but not least, there’s also tartar sauce, mushy peas, malt vinegar and even curry sauce to give more oomph to the whole dish.

Wau! Fish & Chips is making a splash with their fish and chips in Kepong.

The outfit uses a special batter devised by a Malaysian who picked up his skills during his nine years in Cairns, where the Great Barrier Reef is located.

Every day, the batter is secretly prepared and transported to the restaurant.

While they weren’t able to divulge the ingredients, they assured that no beer was used in the batter.

Your fish is fried upon order and the hand cut Russet potatoes are cut into thin strips and lightly coated with batter. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The fish and chips are only prepared upon order, keeping it fresh and most importantly at an ultimate golden crispy status.

What makes it interesting is the batter stays crisp even as I slowly took my time to finish the food.

The crispy batter has an even thickness around the New Zealand sea perch, which stays intact and doesn’t pull apart at the bottom when you cut through it.

The thick cut fish is perfectly steamed, the distinct flakes easily prodded apart with your knife.

The fries are cut by hand into thin strips, using Russet potatoes with a thin skin and lightly coated with batter, where you get a crisp, craggy exterior which is fluffy within.

The crust is even and stays crispy as the fish is steamed perfectly. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

A choice of two sauces are given, tartar or roasted garlic for the fish. Chilli sauce and tomato sauce are also available.

The menu is devoted to only fish and chips at the moment, they have only added a salad,

The line-up for cold drinks includes lime soda mint, lemongrass tea and various fruit milkshakes, where honeydew and watermelon are their customers’ top choices.

For the first month of business, the fish and chips was offered at a special price of RM19.90.

The eatery has a simple vibe that can seat a limited number of diners. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Feedback from customers who were shocked by their pricing and worried about their sustainability saw them adjusting the price upwards to RM24.90 from January 14 for a combo set of fish and chips that includes their chickpea rainbow salad dressed in honey, lemon and extra virgin olive oil.

For customers who prefer food-on-the-go, WhatsApp your order and pick it up to enjoy it in your car.

Parking is a breeze on a Sunday since it’s located next to auto workshops.

Find the eatery sandwiched between auto workshops and just round the corner from AEON Big in Kepong. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Wau! Fish & Chips

57G, Jalan Metro Perdana Timur 8,

Kepong Entrepreneurs Park,

Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

WhatsApp: +6011-58631476

Open daily: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Instagram: @waufishandchips

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

