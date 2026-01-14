KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Kuala Lumpur will finally welcome BTS back this December, ending an 11-year wait for Malaysian fans as the global superstars embark on their biggest world tour to date.

K-pop icons BTS are set to perform in Kuala Lumpur on December 12 and 13, marking their first concert in Malaysia since 2015, when they last appeared in the country during their early Red Bullet tour years.

The Kuala Lumpur shows form part of an expansive world tour running from April 2026 to March 2027, following a three-year hiatus from full-group touring. The tour will kick off with a three-day stadium run in Goyang on April 9, 11 and 12, setting the tone for what is being billed as the group’s largest tour yet.

BTS announced the tour earlier this week via fan platform Weverse, unveiling the official tour poster shortly after midnight — a move that immediately sent ARMYs worldwide into a frenzy. The tour will take the group across North America, Europe, Oceania, East Asia and South-east Asia, with additional dates planned for Latin America, including first-ever stops in countries such as Peru and Colombia. More dates in Japan and the Middle East are also expected to be announced next year.

The band is also set to mark a symbolic milestone along the way, celebrating its 13th anniversary with special tour dates in Busan on June 12 and 13 — a city that holds deep significance in BTS’ history.

For Malaysian fans, the December return carries extra emotional weight. BTS’s last full-group activity before enlisting for mandatory military service was the Yet to Come concert in Busan on October 15, 2022. Members Jin and j-hope completed their service in 2023, while RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jung Kook were discharged in 2025, paving the way for a full-scale comeback.

The tour also marks BTS’ first major stadium world tour in seven years. Their last was BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, which concluded in October 2019, while the planned Map of the Soul Tour was ultimately cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Adding to the anticipation, billboards around the world recently flashed the band’s logo, teasing an upcoming album scheduled for release on March 20 — widely expected to anchor the new tour era and feature prominently in upcoming setlists.

Details for the Kuala Lumpur concerts — including venue and ticketing information — have yet to be announced at the time of writing.

Fans are advised to watch for updates on 2026bts.com and Live Nation Malaysia for the latest information.

But for Malaysian ARMYs who have waited more than a decade, one thing is already certain: December 12 and 13 will mark a long-awaited homecoming moment for BTS in Malaysia.