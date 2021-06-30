European stocks slip at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index reversed 0.2 per cent to 15,661.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 also dropped 0.2 per cent to 6,556.57. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, June 30 — Europe’s main stock markets dipped at the open today, with sentiment dented somewhat by a worse-than-expected decline in first-quarter UK economic output.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.1 per cent to 7,077.72 points, as official data showed that the British economy shrank 1.6 per cent in the first three months of the year.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index reversed 0.2 per cent to 15,661.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 also dropped 0.2 per cent to 6,556.57.

European markets had risen yesterday as optimism over the post-Covid economic recovery eclipsed concerns about rising virus cases. — AFP