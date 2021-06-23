Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.18am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.65 points to 1,569.37 from yesterday’s close of 1,569.37. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning amidst weak market catalysts and selling among the heavyweights, led by Top Glove.

At 11.18am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.65 points to 1,569.37 from yesterday’s close of 1,569.37.

Top Glove’s shares fell by one sen to RM4.46 with 8.76 million shares changing hands, subsequently dragging the composite index down by 2.877 points.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 525 to 278, while 417 counters were unchanged, 985 untraded, and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.31 billion units worth RM1.1 billion.

In a note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd expects the FBM KLCI to hover below the 1,600 level as sentiments tilted to the downside, while the support level is envisaged to be around 1,555 and 1,565.

Among the heavyweights, both Maybank and Public Bank slipped one sen to RM8.19 and RM4.19, respectively, Tenaga and IHH trimmed six sen each to RM9.98 and RM5.69, respectively, while PetChem bagged two sen to RM8.00.

Of the actives, Saudee inched up half-a-sen to 15.5 sen, Serba Dinamik eased 2.5 sen to 60 sen, Sanichi shed half-a-sen to 7.5 sen, while ACE Market debutant, Pekat Group Bhd rose 48 sen to 80 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 29.44 points to 11,445.18, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 29.04 points to 11,138.96, the FBM ACE erased 35.94 points to 7,586.55, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 41.52 points to 12,555.15, while the FBM 70 declined 23.18 points to 14,842.61.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 14.29 points to 15,273.5, while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.23 of-a-point to 189.68, and the Plantation Index rose 16.06 points to 6,554.24. ― Bernama