Bursa Malaysia remains broadly lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Bursa Malaysia remained broadly lower at mid-morning, in tandem with regional peers, as investors took cue from the weaker Wall Street performance.

At 11.07am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 17.79 points to 1,571.26 from Friday’s close of 1,589.05.

The FBM KLCI was dragged down significantly by losses in Tenaga which contributed 4.036 points. The utility giant fell 38 sen to RM10.06 with 1.062 million shares changing hands amid some profit-taking following its recent hike.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 725 to 193, while 365 counters were unchanged, 914 untraded, and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.85 billion units worth RM1.07 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB eased three sen each to RM8.17 and RM4.57 respectively, Public Bank trimmed two sen to RM4.18, PChem slipped one sen to RM7.99, and IHH shed nine sen to RM5.77.

As for the actives, VSolar and MMAG slipped half-a-sen each to 1.5 sen and 18 sen respectively, Focus was flat at four sen, while Managepay added half-a-sen to 25.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 119.65 points to 11,465.29, the FBMT 100 Index lost 116.65 points to 11,159.68, and the FBM ACE fell 133.34 points to 7,574.36.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 165.6 points to 12,612.61 while the FBM 70 declined 117.35 points to 14,899.24.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index contracted 91.43 points to 15,222.27, the Plantation Index gave up 89.0 points to 6,592.55, while the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 2.02 points to 189.99. — Bernama