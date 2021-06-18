RHB discovers error in current account e-statements

The headquarters of RHB is pictured in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — RHB Banking Group has discovered an error in the issuance of current account e-statements sent via email to a number of customers due to a technical issue that occurred on the side of its external service partner.

In a statement today, it said the error affected less than 0.50 per cent of its total retail customer base in Malaysia.

Group managing director/chief executive officer Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said the error has been rectified immediately upon discovery and affected customers were notified on the same day through email and SMS messages.

“We sincerely apologise to all our affected customers on the inadvertent error in the issuance of their e-statements. Following this, new e-statements are currently being sent to them,” he said.

He added that investigation is still ongoing to determine the root cause of the incident. — Bernama