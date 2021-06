Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on Monday, June 7, 2021 in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on Monday, June 7, 2021 in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Tuesday, June 8, 2021,” the exchange said in a statement today. — Bernama