Securities Commission: SOPs tightened for capital market participants

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The capital market participants (CMPs) can continue to undertake and provide capital market activities and services with tightened standard operating procedures (SOPs), said the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

In a statement, the SC has affirmed that the capital market will continue to remain open and operate as usual within normal business hours throughout the total lockdown period for 14 days beginning June 1.

It said the CMPs which are categorised as essential service providers include the approved exchanges, licensed entities (CMSL holders), registered persons, Audit Oversight Board registered auditors, self-regulatory organisations, recognised market operators (RMOs) and other capital market related entities.

“CMPs are required to minimise their workforce capacity in the office, which is capped at 60 per cent during this period under the updated SOPs issued by the National Security Council (NSC) in efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission,” it said.

The SC said CMPs are required to have in place clear criteria and processes to ensure compliance with the SOP requirements as well as maintain complete and updated record of employees working at the office and at home, which must be made available to the SC upon its request.

In addition, CMPs are required to request new verification letters from the SC, a regulatory body for the capital market, to enable their employees to travel to work during this period through email at [email protected].

In the meantime, the SC said only fully virtual general meetings are allowed during the total lockdown period, where all meeting participants including the chairperson of the meeting, board members, senior management and shareholders, participate in the meeting online.

Thus, the SC has also updated its Guidance Note on the Conduct of General Meetings for Listed Issuers (Guidance Note) and any queries relating to the Guidance Note can be channelled to [email protected], it said.

“Listed issuers and CMPs are prohibited from conducting any physical meetings or gatherings, irrespective of the number of participants involved.

“All CMPs and listed issuers are reminded to be vigilant and minimise the movement and interaction of their employees, agents, customers, shareholders and other external parties as well as fully comply with the safety and hygiene procedures stated in the SOPs issued by NSC and other relevant authorities,” it said. — Bernama