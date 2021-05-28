FBM KLCI claws back above 1,590 resistance level at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia has narrowed its earlier losses and managed to climb slightly above the immediate resistance level of 1,590-level at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Bursa Malaysia has narrowed its earlier losses and managed to climb slightly above the immediate resistance level of 1,590-level at mid-afternoon as the selling momentum in certain index-linked stocks ebbed.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained in the red zone, easing 3.47 points, or 0.22 per cent to 1,590.43 from 1,593.90 at Thursday’s close.

The index opened 8.73 points lower at 1,585.17.

Market breadth remained negative with losers leading gainers 537 to 428, while 425 counters were unchanged, 798 untraded and 73 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.15 billion units worth RM2.68 billion.

Among the 30 FBM KLCI counters, Maxis fell 11 sen to RM4.68, MISC slipped 16 sen to RM6.86, Hong Leong Financial slumped 52 sen to RM17.72, IOI Corporation was nine sen lower at RM4.10 and Petronas Gas dropped 22 sen to RM16.20.

Of the actives, Kanger International edged down one sen to nine sen, Kumpulan Jetson added 20 sen to 48.5 sen, Systech garnered 10.5 sen to 33.5 sen, Sanichi’s warrant increased one sen to 1.5 sen and Sersol was six sen firmer at 33.5 sen.

Top losers included MPI which erased 68 sen to RM37.12 and Carlsberg which shed 46 sen to RM22.12, while Batu Kawan was 40 sen weaker at RM19.20, KESM declined 26 sen to RM11.72 and Mega First lost 24 sen to RM7.36.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index trimmed 31.53 points to 11,567.0 and the FBMT 100 Index skidded 27.42 points to 11,262.32.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dwindled 40.55 points to 12,851.28, the FBM 70 weakened 47.29 points to 14,905.61 and the FBM ACE gave up 24.95 points to 7,912.52.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 76.26 points to 15,096.24, the Plantation Index contracted 44.85 points to 6,919.78 and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.14 points to 193.25. — Bernama