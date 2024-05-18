SEMPORNA, May 18 — The government will provide high-speed fixed broadband internet subscription packages for schools under the Ministry of Education (KPM) starting July 1, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that these special packages will be implemented through the Point of Presence (PoP) project and will offer more stable high-speed internet at a lower price compared to mobile connections.

“Details will be announced, but starting July 1, the 10,000 schools under KPM will be able to choose faster, cheaper internet packages.

“The government hopes that this telecommunications infrastructure (PoP) will be utilised effectively by the people, especially in the state of Sabah, to improve living standards, facilitate the teaching and learning process, and explore new, higher-quality lifestyles,” he said.

Fahmi said this while speaking at the PoP programme review at Menara Balimbang, Sekolah Kebangsaan Balimbang, Pulau Bum Bum, today.

Fahmi said that his ministry is also considering an additional measure, which is to provide extra access points such as additional Wi-Fi, because in certain areas, the current internet coverage only reaches as far as the teachers’ rooms, school resource centres, or computer labs.

“In some places, if necessary, we can help by adding several other access points, and I ask the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Education to look into this, and I am ready to assist,” he added.

Moreover, he said that the implementation of the PoP project for rural and remote schools, such as Sekolah Kebangsaan Balimbang, is intended to serve as a hub for providing fibre optic broadband infrastructure, enabling the surrounding community to enjoy more stable high-speed broadband services.

He further explained that a total of 437,000 premises will be equipped with high-speed broadband infrastructure services when this project is completed and that this benefit will be achieved through the implementation of PoP phase one with 630 planned PoPs and phase two with 3,693 planned PoPs.

“As of May 2024, a total of 1,044 PoPs out of 4,370 PoPs have been completed, including 59 PoPs fully completed in Sabah,” he said.

Fahmi said that this high-speed fibre optic broadband infrastructure support will enhance the learning process in schools more effectively by providing access to extensive information and reference sources, making it easier for knowledge to be shared and practiced.

“Additionally, this initiative will provide opportunities for the digital economy in rural communities to grow. Various activities, including home-based online businesses, can be conducted with more stable, high-quality, and comprehensive internet access.

He underscored that the speed of the internet service provided will set a benchmark for the use of modern technology related to infrastructure and utilities, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Grid, Smart Water, and others, which can improve the quality of life for the people.

“In the past, the islands in Malaysia were still categorised as remote areas and difficult to connect. Through government initiatives and the latest technological developments, there are now several options for connecting fixed lines between islands and the mainland,” he said. — Bernama