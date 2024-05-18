KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Two men were arrested for attempted trespass at Istana Negara yesterday, according to city police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

He said the two have been remanded for four days to allow further investigation.

“On May 17, 2024, at approximately 4.40pm, the complainant, a policeman, stopped a Perodua Kembara motorcar that tried to enter Gate 3, Istana Negara, Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim, Kuala Lumpur for the purpose of meeting His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Further inspection of the suspect's vehicle found a parang,” he said in a statement.

He added that the two men, locals aged 29 and 37, were arrested at the site and later tested negative for narcotics use.

Rsudi said the case is being investigated under Section 447/511 of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1) of the Explosive Corrosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

He urged the public not to speculate about the incident or spread rumours.

Police have heightened security across the country after a local member of the Jemaah Islamiyah extremist group attacked the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor, killing two policemen and injuring another before he was shot dead.