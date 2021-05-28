Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 6.30 points, or 0.40 per cent to 1,587.60 from 1,593.90 at yesterday’s close. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 ― Bursa Malaysia recouped some of its lost ground at midday but remained in the negative territory as investors continued to take profits in selected index-linked stocks.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 6.30 points, or 0.40 per cent to 1,587.60 from 1,593.90 at yesterday’s close.

The index opened 8.73 points lower at 1,585.17, and hovered between 1,580.78 and 1,588.70 throughout the morning trading session.

Market breadth remained negative with losers outpacing gainers 515 to 412, while 404 counters were unchanged, 857 untraded and 73 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.32 billion units worth RM2.16 billion.

Among the 30 FBM KLCI counters, Maxis fell 13 sen to RM4.66, MISC slipped 16 sen to RM6.86, Public Bank was three sen easier at RM4.24, Petronas Gas dropped 32 sen to RM16.10 and Hong Leong Financial slumped 50 sen to RM17.74.

Hong Leong Financial and Petronas Gas were also among the top laggards across the board.

Other top losers included MPI which erased 66 sen to RM37.14, Carlsberg which dropped 50 sen to RM22.08 and KESM which declined 28 sen to RM11.70.

Of the actives, Kanger International edged down half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, Kumpulan Jetson added 18 sen to 46.5 sen, Systech garnered 10.5 sen to 33.5 sen, Sanichi’s warrant increased one sen to 1.5 sen and Sersol was five sen firmer at 32.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 44.68 points to 11,553.85 and the FBMT 100 Index skidded 42.07 points to 11,247.67.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dwindled 48.63 points to 12,843.20, the FBM 70 weakened 45.59 points to 14,907.31 and the FBM ACE gave up 67.49 points to 7,869.98.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 73.58 points to 15,058.92, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.18 points to 193.21, while the Plantation Index rose 11.20 points to 6,975.83. ― Bernama