TM Q1 net profit surges to RM325.4m

The Telekom Malaysia logo is seen on the TM Tower in Bangsar November 22, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) net profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 jumped to RM325.47 million compared to RM152.52 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose to RM2.81 billion from RM2.56 billion previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

It said the higher revenue was due to the increase in revenue across all business lines — unifi, TM ONE and TM Wholesale.

“The ‘New TM’ Transformation Programme (2021-2023), anchored on 40+ Value Programmes focusing on customer experience, revenue, cost efficiency and a future-proof organisation, has seen a strong start with quarterly growth across all lines of business and improved operations,” it said.

It said unifi has also maintained its strong momentum and convergence leadership with 11.9 per cent year-on-year growth in fixed broadband customers to 2.44 million, with the highest ever quarterly fixed broadband customers net additions of 110,000, driven by the growth of unifi customer base.

While the movement control order since 2020 has increased demand for fixed broadband, TM said unifi has successfully converted this demand with its compelling unifi convergence proposition under the #unifiyourworld campaign, providing the best customer value for broadband, mobile and content via unifi Plus Box. — Bernama



