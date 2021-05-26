Tokyo stocks close higher

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.31 per cent or 88.21 points to end at 28,642.19, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.06 per cent or 1.15 points to 1,920.67. — AFP pic

TOKYO, May 26 — Tokyo stocks closed higher for a fifth consecutive session today, helped by gains on Chinese shares and recovering from early trading jitters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.31 per cent or 88.21 points to end at 28,642.19, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.06 per cent or 1.15 points to 1,920.67.

“The Nikkei index opened lower after falls on three major US indexes but it bounced back on bargain-hunting,” Online Okasan Securities said in a note.

Investors were also eyeing media reports about government plans to extend a virus state of emergency, Okasan said.

A state of emergency is currently in place in Tokyo and nine other regions until the end of May. Reports suggest it could be extended until June 20.

Investors are awaiting data including the US ISM manufacturing due next week, analysts said.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing climbed 0.52 per cent to ¥88,030 (RM3,349.24) while Nintendo gained 1.10 per cent to ¥67,490.

SoftBank Group lost 1.02 per cent to ¥8,274 while Sony fell 0.51 per cent to ¥10,700.

Toyota advanced 0.32 per cent to ¥8,906 while Honda slid 0.99 per cent to ¥3,297. Nissan dropped 1.01 per cent to ¥527.

The dollar fetched ¥108.81 in Asian trade, against ¥108.76 in New York late yesterday. — AFP