Bursa Malaysia slightly higher at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.61 of-a-point to 1,581.13, from yesterday’s close of 1,580.52. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 ― Bursa Malaysia was slightly higher at mid-day on the back of mild bargain hunting after yesterday’s strong selloff.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.61 of-a-point to 1,581.13, from yesterday’s close of 1,580.52.

The market bellwether moved between 1,577.85 and 1,585.31 during the morning trading session.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 468 to 452, while 419 counters were unchanged, 866 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.84 billion units worth RM1.92 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced five sen to RM8.33, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM7.99, IHH Healthcare appreciated seven sen to RM5.35, CIMB gained two sen to RM4.22, Public Bank was flat at RM4.19 and TNB declined two sen to RM9.95.

Of the actives, LKL International went up 2.5 sen to 43 sen, UCrest improved by four sen to 37 sen, Kanger International edged up half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange was 2.5 sen higher at 73 sen, Focus Dynamics was flat at six sen and Hiap Teck eased 3.5 sen to 49.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index widened 13.94 points to 11,507.84, the FBMT 100 Index went up 15.53 points to 11,199.34, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 8.21 points to 12,832.26, the FBM ACE expanded by 71.91 points to 7,793.05, and the FBM 70 appreciated 64.03 points to 14,833.38.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 56.53 points to 14,929.48, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.55 of-a-point to 191.39, and the Plantation Index advanced 38.72 points to 6,947.50. ― Bernama