Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

— Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 ― Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-afternoon amid cautious sentiment on the development of the country’s Covid-19 situation.

Today, Malaysia recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections at 6,806 new cases.

However, overall market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 505 to 446, while 436 counters were unchanged, 818 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.84 billion worth RM2.64 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose four sen to RM8.32, IHH Healthcare advanced seven sen to RM5.35, Top Glove gained one sen to RM5.46, CIMB added two sen to RM4.22, and Public Bank and TNB both fell one sen to RM4.18 and RM9.96, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals eased two sen to RM7.96.

Of the actives, Sedania Innovator jumped 29.5 sen to 60 sen, LKL International increased four sen to 44.5 sen, UCrest was three sen higher at 36 sen, Careplus bagged 13 sen to RM2.85, Focus Dynamics was flat at six sen, and Hiap Teck declined four sen to 49 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 15.28 points to 11,509.18, the FBMT 100 Index was 19.20 points higher at 11,203.01, the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened by 15.88 points to 12,839.93, the FBM ACE increased 86.24 points to 7,807.38 and the FBM 70 went up 20.99 points to 14,790.34.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened by 38.54 points to 14,911.49, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.36 points to 190.58, and the Plantation Index expanded by 41.14 points to 6,949.92. ― Bernama