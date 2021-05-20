Bursa Malaysia ends broadly lower as sentiment hit by rising Covid-19 cases

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Bursa Malaysia ended trading today broadly lower on last-minute selloff amid the rise of daily Covid-19 infections today.

Malaysia recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections at 6,806 new cases today.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.20 points to 1,575.32 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,580.52.

The market bellwether, which opened 2.67 points easier at 1,577.85, fluctuated between 1,570.32 and 1,585.32.

Overall market breadth was also negative with losers thumping gainers 832 to 288, while 393 counters were unchanged, 692 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume rose to 6.74 billion units worth RM4.57 billion from Wednesday’s close of 5.74 billion units worth RM4.03 billion.

A dealer said market sentiment remained weak as investors were closely monitoring the development of Covid-19 in the country, with the likely imposition of total movement control order (MCO) nationwide on the horizon.

“The likely total MCO nationwide decision by Friday is causing the selldown,” he added.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said any move to impose a total MCO will be discussed at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting tomorrow and the prime minister, mentris besar and chief ministers are expected to attend the NSC meeting.

Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.20, IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.28, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.27, Petronas Chemicals declined four sen to RM7.94, TNB shed seven sen to RM9.90 and Top Glove shed eight sen to RM5.37.

Of the actives, Sedania Innovation surged 30 sen to 60.5 sen, Kanger International edged up half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, UCrest rose one sen to 34 sen, Focus Dynamics was flat at six sen, LKL International slipped one sen to 39.5 sen and Careplus trimmed 19 sen to RM2.53.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 78.43 points weaker at 11,415.47, the FBMT 100 Index shed 60.85 points to 11,122.96, and the FBM ACE trimmed 119.02 points to 7,602.12.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 117.44 points to 12,706.61, and the FBM 70 lost 174.12 points to 14,595.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went up 2.71 points to 14,875.66, the Plantation Index was 9.53 points higher at 6,918.31, while the Industrial Products and Services Index fell 4.11 points to 187.83.

Main Market volume rose slightly to 3.68 billion shares worth RM3.27 billion from Wednesday’s close of 3.30 billion shares worth RM3.07 billion from Tuesday’s 3.66 billion shares worth RM2.68 billion.

Warrants turnover was higher at 341.47 million units worth RM35.43 million from 268.17 million units worth RM28.28 million yesterday.

Volume on the Ace Market rose to 2.71 billion shares worth RM1.26 billion from 2.17 billion shares worth RM935.85 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 560.61 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.16 billion), construction (112.12 million), technology (512.33 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (70.10 million), property (306.54 million), plantation (78.54 million), REITs (8.26 million), closed/fund (2,000), energy (394.083 million), healthcare (192.32 million), telecommunications and media (174.11 million), transportation and logistics (88.50 million), and utilities (26.10 million). — Bernama