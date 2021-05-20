Bursa issues unusual market activity query to Widetech Malaysia

Bursa Malaysia Securities has issued an unusual market activity query to Widetech (Malaysia) Bhd following the sharp rise in its share price and trading volume today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to Widetech (Malaysia) Bhd following the sharp rise in its share price and trading volume today.

“Investors are advised to take note of the company’s reply to the UMA query, which will be posted on Bursa Malaysia’s website under the company announcements (section) when making their investment decision,” the exchange said in a statement today.

Widetech is an investment holding company, while the principal activities of its subsidiaries are trading of consumer products, manufacturing of precision springs, operating a hotel, and providing financial and management services for gaming.

At 4.15pm, Widetech shares jumped 18 sen to RM3.30, with 1.87 million shares transacted. — Bernama