Skyways Technics to expand regional Asia-Pacific hub at Subang Airport

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Denmark-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider, Skyways Technics Group, is set to expand its regional Asia-Pacific hub at Subang Airport with a full-fledged end-to-end MRO facilities.

This follows the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding between the company and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

Randhill Singh, head of MAHB’s subsidiary KLIA Aeropolis, said the global aerospace player was looking to establish line and base air frame MRO hangar, component repair workshops, parts distribution centre, and aircraft on ground (AOG) services within the Asia-Pacific region.

“Skyways Technics is a prominent international player in the industry for turboprop (ATR) and regional aircraft maintenance.

“Skyways Technics’ intention to continually expand its capabilities and grow in Southeast Asia is in complete alignment with our Subang Airport Regeneration strategy, which seeks to position Subang Airport as the hub for turboprops in Asia-Pacific and meets the demands of ATR maintenance in the region,” he said in a statement.

Randhill said the MRO activities in this region were set to grow by 150 per cent over the next 10 years, totaling US$21.7 billion (US$1=RM4.13).

Skyways Technics — which has more than 30 years of experience in maintenance of regional aircraft such as ATR, aircraft component MRO services, and spare parts support — established its Asian headquarters outside of Denmark in Subang Airport back in 2014 with only a component repair workshop.

He added that the collaboration marked MAHB’s commitment to further strengthen Subang Airport’s position as a regional aviation and aerospace hub, as well as the confidence level of major global aerospace players such as Skyways Technics to expand its regional operation right here in Subang Airport. — Bernama