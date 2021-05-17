Malaysia Airlines partners Revemax to enhance revenue strategy

Malaysia Airlines Bhd group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said the airlines has seen the importance of having a robust and sustainable business, built upon a foundation of digitalisation which has allowed the business to operate efficiently, given the circumstances. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Malaysia Airlines has partnered ReveMax to implement the Airline Revenue Maximisation Solution (ARMS) to strengthen the airline’s commercial decision-making and business processes.

It said the partnership allows ReveMaX to provide innovative ARMS solution, a strategic decision support platform, and a complete and comprehensive picture of an airline’s revenue and cost ecosystem.

“The system also enables airline personnel to see a transparent, unadulterated, and 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the airline’s day-to-day health and make an immediate revenue decision based on fact-based data,” the national carrier said in a statement today.

Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, it said the platform provides predictive and prescriptive intelligence, connects different airline departments, and guides towards making smarter strategic decisions for profitability and sustaining financial good health of the organisation.

Malaysia Airlines Bhd group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said the airlines has seen the importance of having a robust and sustainable business, built upon a foundation of digitalisation which has allowed the business to operate efficiently, given the circumstances.

“Together with our other in-house system integrations, we can fully automate changes to our processes and trigger executions with limited manual interventions,” he said.

ReveMax is a digital strategic solutions provider that focuses on digital strategic transformation, system integrations that capitalise on emerging technologies, as well as engage in a strategic and innovative process. — Bernama