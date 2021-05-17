Bursa Malaysia slightly higher at mid-morning

Amid weaker sentiment in the overall broader marker, losers thumped gainers 734 to 244, while 363 counters were unchanged, 844 untraded and five others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Gains in selected heavyweights led by Public Bank, Maybank and Hartalega lifted the key index by 0.46 per cent at mid-morning.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 7.25 points to 1,589.77 from Wednesday’s close of 1,582.52.

The index opened 5.03 points weaker at 1,577.49.

Public Bank rose seven sen to RM4.21, Maybank surged 10 sen to RM8.31 and Hartalega surged 29 sen to RM9.82. The three stocks accounted for 6.626 points for the key index.

Amid weaker sentiment in the overall broader marker, losers thumped gainers 734 to 244, while 363 counters were unchanged, 844 untraded and five others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.85 billion shares worth RM1.51 billion.

For other heavyweights, TNB surged 11 sen to RM9.98, CIMB was flat at RM4.18, Petronas Chemicals declined 13 sen to RM7.97, IHH Healthcare fell five sen to RM5.40, Top Glove eased three sen to RM5.32, and Press Metal shed 20 sen to RM5.20.

Of the actives, Ucrest advanced six sen to 36 sen, Kanger International and KTG added one sen each to 8.5 sen and 21.5 sen, respectively, while Niche Capital was 4.5 sen to 27 sen, Focus Dynamics eased half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, and Hiap Teck slipped seven sen to 57 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 4.85 points firmer at 11,567.89, the FBMT 100 Index added 20.76 points to 11,254.73, and the FBM ACE decreased 79.28 points to 7,866.88.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 20.37 points to 12,910.03, and the FBM 70 contracted 91.53 points to 14,884.31.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index eased 7.69 points to 7,066.09, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 3.74 points to 193.5, while the Financial Services Index soared 84.76 points to 14,935.30. — Bernama