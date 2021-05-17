Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-afternoon

The overall market breadth was weaker as losers thumped gainers 967 to 206, while 300 counters were unchanged, 712 untraded and five others suspended.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index has remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon amidst the cautious sentiment on the broader market.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.42 points to 1,584.94 from Wednesday’s close of 1.582.52.

However, the overall market breadth was weaker as losers thumped gainers 967 to 206, while 300 counters were unchanged, 712 untraded and five others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.44 billion worth RM2.41 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank advanced nine sen to RM8.30, Public Bank appreciated six sen to RM4.20, TNB expanded by nine sen to RM9.96 and CIMB added three sen to RM4.21.

Meanwhile, Petronas Chemicals fell 13 sen to RM7.97, IHH Healthcare eased nine sen to RM5.36 and Top Glove and Press Metal both declined seven sen to RM5.28 and RM5.33, respectively.

Of the actives, UCrest improved 6.5 sen to 36.5 sen, Kanger gained one sen to 8.5 sen, Niche Capital was four sen higher at 26.5 sen, MTouche rose 5.5 sen to 34 sen, while both Lambo and Focus Dynamics inched down half-a-sen to one sen and 5.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 36.50 points to 11,526.54, the FBMT 100 Index was 15.57 points lower at 11,218.4, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 83.13 points to 12,847.27, the FBM ACE discounted 209.16 points to 7,737.0 and the FBM 70 erased 147.90 points to 14,827.94.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 65.69 points to 14,916.23, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 3.83 points to 193.41, while the Plantation Index weakened 76.43 points to 6,997.35. — Bernama