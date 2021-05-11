Syed Najib steps down as Pos Malaysia Group CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Syed Md Najib Md Noor is stepping down as Pos Malaysia Bhd’s group chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from June 1, 2021 after serving the company for close to three years.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Pos Malaysia said Syed Md Najib was appointed in October 2018, when there was a structural decline in mail volume and a major shift in consumer behaviour towards consumption products, preferring to use digitally-abled platforms.

Under Syed Md Najib’s stewardship, various initiatives were employed and the success of which, amongst others, was the achievement of the integral postal tariff rebalancing, which was only the second tariff increase in 28 years.

“Working at Pos Malaysia with our postmen and Pos Laju employees have been a humbling experience. My sincere thanks to the board, management and everyone for the incredible support,” said Syed Md Najib.

Meanwhile, Pos Malaysia said it respected the wishes of Syed Md Najib in wanting to step down.

“The board of directors is currently in the process of searching for a suitable replacement. The company would like to thank Syed Md Najib for his invaluable contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours,” it added. — Bernama