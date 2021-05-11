FGV appoints Azman Ahmad as officer-in-charge to cover GCEO duties

A general view of the FGV headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) has appointed Azman Ahmad as officer-in-charge to cover the duties and responsibilities of the group chief executive officer (GCEO) with effect from May 16, 2021.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the plantation company said Azman is the officer-in-charge until a new GCEO is appointed or until such time as determined by the board.

“Azman will continue in his current role as the Logistics and Support Businesses (LSB) group divisional director, which he has been holding since January 1, 2017.

“As the LSB group divisional director, he is accountable for the overall performance and growth of the logistics and support businesses in alignment with FGV’s overall business objectives and stakeholders’ expectations,” it said.

Earlier this month, FGV announced that Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan would step down as the GCEO on May 15. — Bernama