‘Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?’ Musk asks Twitter users

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 11 — Elon Musk early today asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin.

Musk’s latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.

“Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?” Musk asked million of followers on Twitter.

Musk’s tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator’s dream.

But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a “hustle” during his guest-host spot on the “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show. — Reuters