Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today with its key index remaining in the positive territory on continuous buying support in plantation stocks amid firmer crude palm oil price.

At 11am, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) bagged 1.7 points to 1,589.15 from Friday’s close of 1,587.45.

The CPO futures contract on Friday rallied to a fresh all-time high of above RM4,400 a tonne for the July benchmark contract.

Among plantations, Sime Darby Plantation perked five sen to RM4.76, IOI Corp added four sen to RM4.14, KLK rose 24 sen to RM22.76, IJM Plantation and United Malacca advanced 17 sen each to RM2.15 and RM5.30, respectively, and Hap Seng Plantation improved 13 sen to RM2.09.

On the broader marker, however, losers outnumbered gainers 553 to 357, while 385 counters were unchanged, 875 untraded and seven others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.41 billion worth RM1.30 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM8.25, Tenaga gained two sen to RM9.92, while IHH Healthcare and Press Metal rose three sen each to RM5.69 and RM5.41, respectively.

Petronas Chemicals shed five sen to RM8.25 while Public Bank was flat at RM4.10.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged up 3.64 points to 11,661.26, the FBMT 100 Index was 2.24 points easier at 11,316.62, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 16.18 points to 13,094.02.

However, the FBM ACE fell 23.05 points to 8,303.48 and the FBM 70 contracted 35.22 points to 15,224.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 1.25 points to 14,802.37, the Plantation Index soared 105.49 points to 7,202.98, and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.09 of-a-point to 200.63. — Bernama