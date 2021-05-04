Lazada offers great deals through the ‘Ada Sentuhan Raya’ 5.5 Sale

Lazada is giving away additional discounts to help customers stretch their ringgit this Raya. — Screen capture via Lazada website

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Leading e-commerce platform Lazada Malaysia is offering amazing deals on a wide assortment of products through its ‘Lazada Ada Sentuhan Raya’ 5.5 Sale.

Head of traffic Susan Too said the 5.5 Sale comes with its “lowest price guaranteed” promise, exciting vouchers and free shipping with a minimum spend of RM5, to provide a peace-of-mind premium shopping experience for its consumers as they prepare for the upcoming celebration amidst the pandemic.

“The 5.5 Sale deals come along with Lazada Wallet vouchers and cashback, a chance to win an iPhone 12, and items going for as low as RM0.99 during its Crazy Flash Sale. Shoppers also can save RM10 for every RM100 spent with Lazada Bonus.

“We also provide our merchants with a platform to extend their reach to customers and help ensure their financial stability, especially during these unprecedented times,” she said in a statement.

For added excitement, shoppers can set their alarms and countdown to the Crazy Flash Sale offering selected items including electronics and skincare products, home appliances and Raya apparel, with discounted items starting from RM0.99.

Too said there will be exclusive discounts from many participating brands, including Realme, Carlo Rino, Signature Market, and Apple.

At the same time, Lazada is giving away additional discounts to help customers stretch their ringgit this Raya. On May 5, customers can get instant 15 sen off per order during normal hours and instant 55 sen off per order from 12 pm to 2 pm, as well as 55 per cent off Lazada Wallet Member Reward Vouchers with no minimum spend (capped at RM5).

Shoppers can also receive vouchers when opting to make purchases using partnering e-wallets. They can get RM5 off with a minimum spend of RM30 via Touch ‘n Go, RM9 off with a minimum spend of RM80 via Boost, rebate of RM5 when they top up RM50 and link their Maybank2u bank account with Lazada for one-click payment, and RM22 off with a minimum spend of RM100 when they use the Lazada x Citibank Card (collection period from May 3-5).

Meantime, Lazada’s month-long online food festival, the Lazat Bazaar, is ongoing until May 12, allowing Malaysians to enjoy their favourite ‘buka puasa’ essentials from small local Ramadan bazaar traders and enjoy same-day deliveries for hot meals and freshly baked goods such as murtabak, lemang, rendang, laksa, roti john and nasi kerabu from local-favourite stalls and markets in selected areas across the Klang Valley.

“Lazada’s key focus has always been to empower entrepreneurs and provide support to increase their sales and to also facilitate the digital transformation of smaller local merchants to the online marketplace.

“Such campaigns allow our merchants to sell their products with attractive deals and the lowest prices possible so consumers who are celebrating Hari Raya can prepare for the festivities from the comfort of their own home,” said Too.

Lazada has also partnered with an online Arabic food supplier, Berkat Madinah, in support of Islamic Relief Malaysia’s goal to distribute 12,000 packs of food to the underserved community. — Bernama