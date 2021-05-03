SkyWorld records RM1b sales in FY21

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — SkyWorld Development Group recorded sales totalling RM1 billion in its financial year ended March 31, 2021 (FY21).

In a statement today, the property developer said the sales mainly constituted of its current and newly launched developments, namely SkyAwani IV and V Residence, SkyMeridien [email protected] East, The Valley [email protected] in Setiawangsa and SkyVogue [email protected] Desa.

Deputy chief executive officer Lee Chee Seng said the group had improved its digital presence and invested heavily into digital infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“SkyWorld views the pandemic as an opportunity to redefine customer experience and to build lasting customer relationships.

“For that reason, the group’s marketing plans have noted an increase in interactions online, catalysed successfully by its Facebook page, one-to-one virtual sales presentations with prospective purchasers, and 3D show unit walkthroughs,” he said.

Moving forward, the group is planning to commence on RM2 billion worth of property developments in Bukit Jalil, Cheras, Taman Melawati and Setapak.

Those who wish for more information about SkyWorld’s upcoming launches and company updates may visit https://skyworld.my/. — Bernama