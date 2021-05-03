Proton sold 15,017 units in April

A Proton logo is seen on a car at its headquarters in Subang Jaya January 20, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Carmaker, Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) sold 15,017 units of cars in April, a 1.8 per cent increase month-on-month and equivalent to an estimated market share of 26.7 per cent.

Its performance in April marked the third consecutive month of sales growth, Proton said in a statement today.

“Overall, Proton continued to strengthen its hold on the second position in the sales rankings table with market share for the year estimated at 24.4 per cent, while overall volume now stands at 47,843 units for the first four months of the year,” it said.

It said the evergreen Proton Saga returned to the top of the national sales chart with 5,472 units sold in April.

“Although the number is a slight reduction compared to the previous month, demand for Proton’s best-seller remains healthy and ahead of the number of units supplied,” said Proton.

As for its sport utility vehicle (SUV) models, the Proton X50 recorded 3,583 units delivered in April, while the Proton X70 saw a total of 2,101 units delivered.

“The combined figure of 5,684 units is the second-best SUV sales month for the company and only slightly behind the record set in March,” it said.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said April was a good month for the automotive industry, noting that aside from Proton, several other car brands also experienced their best sales month for the year, to date.

He said the total industry volume is estimated to be over 56,000 units as all brands are trying to fulfil sales orders before the expiry of the National Economic Regeneration Plan (PENJANA) sales tax incentives at end-June.

“For Proton, we are continuing with efforts to meet the strong demand for our products while maintaining a high level of product quality.

“At the same time, we are focusing on improving customer service and addressing issues related to spare parts availability, which is vital as our sales volume increases,” he said, adding that the situation is expected to see significant improvement as the year progresses. — Bernama