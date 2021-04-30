World shares near record high, euro upbeat on Fed, earnings

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt January 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 30 — World stocks held near a record high and the euro was on course for its best month in nine as strong US data and corporate earnings plus the Federal Reserve’s commitment to support the economy fuelled investors’ appetite for risk.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of world stocks covering 50 markets dipped 0.1 per cent but remained close to a record peak touched the previous day, up 5 per cent on the month.

In Europe, euro Stoxx futures were steady and Britain’s FTSE 100 traded up 0.2 per cent.

US stock futures were down 0.3 per cent after the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high.

“The Federal Reserve continues to support, Biden has this huge stimulus programme as well and the earnings season continues — so far we have seen relatively benign as well as strong earnings,” said Eddie Cheng, head of international multi-asset portfolio management at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Data on Thursday showed US economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fuelled by massive government aid to households and businesses.

That came against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve’s reassurance on Wednesday that it was not time yet to begin discussing any change in its easy monetary policy.

With just over a half of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings, about 87 per cent beat market expectations, according to Refinitiv, the highest level in recent years.

For both the MSCI world index and the S&P500, analysts are expecting earnings in the next 12 months to recover to above pre-pandemic levels.

Preliminary euro zone GDP data at 0900 GMT, meanwhile, is expected to show a drop of 2 per cent in the first quarter, according to a Reuters poll, which would mean a fall into a technical recession, say Commerzbank analysts.

“However, there is increasingly bright light at the end of the tunnel,” they added.

“The speed of the vaccinations is picking up and the EU recovery fund is also finally getting off the ground.”

France, the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, saw stronger than expected growth in the first quarter, though Q1 GDP in largest economy Germany fell more than expected on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, which moves inversely to price, slipped 0.009 per cent to -0.202 per cent.

New coronavirus infections in India surged to a fresh record and France’s health minister said the dangers of the Indian variant must not be underestimated.

“Risky assets have had quite a few wobbles within the month,” said Cheng.

“We need to get used to the fact that this is not going to be a straight line.”

The euro extended its bull run to a two-month high of US$1.2150 (RM4.99) in the previous session and it last stood at US$1.2100, down 0.15 per cent. With 3.2 per cent gains so far this month, the single currency is on course for its biggest monthly rise in nine months.

The dollar was steady against the yen at 108.86. It gained 0.13 per cent against a basket of currencies, after hitting a two-month low on Thursday.

The Canadian dollar hit a three-year high of CUS$1.22680 per US unit, boosted by the Bank of Canada’s tapering of its bond-buying programme and higher commodities including oil and lumber.

In Asia, MSCI’s ex-Japan index lost 0.9 per cent, following a softer-than-expected survey of China’s manufacturing.

Chinese tech giant shares listed in Hong Kong also buckled as Beijing summoned 13 internet platforms to order them to strengthen compliance with regulations, weighing on the Hang Seng index.

Mainland Chinese shares lost 0.8 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei also shed 0.8 per cent on position adjustments ahead of a long weekend. Both markets will be closed through Wednesday.

Oil prices took a breather after hitting six-week highs on strong US economic data, on concerns about wider lockdowns in India and Brazil.

Brent slipped 0.54 per cent to US$68.19 per barrel, after having hit a high of US$68.95 yesterday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 0.78 per cent to US$64.50 per barrel. — Reuters