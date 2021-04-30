Action taken against 56 MPOB licensees for manipulation of oil palm weighing scales, says minister

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said that as of April 27, a series of five integrated operations were carried out to check on manipulation of weighing scales at oil palm collection centres at 63 licensed premises. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (KPPK) has taken enforcement action against 56 Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) licensees for manipulation of oil palm weighing scales under the MPOB (Licensing) Regulations 2005 .

Its minister, Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said that as of April 27, a series of five integrated operations were carried out to check on manipulation of weighing scales at oil palm collection centres at 63 licensed premises.

“MPOB’s enforcement action against licensees who committed the offence included the issuance of warning letters, compounds and prosecution in court involving fines of up to RM200,000.

“For licensees who are repeat offenders or are stubborn, suspension, revocation or non-renewal of MPOB licences will be taken,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Khairuddin stressed that the ministry took a serious view of the fraudulent activity, which had caused a loss of income to smallholders.

“When the price of crude palm oil jumped to the highest level in the history of the palm oil industry at RM4428.50 per tonne on April 23, and the highest reference price of fresh fruit bunch (FFB) exceeded RM900 per tonne, this benefit should be felt by smallholders.

“However, this opportunity was blocked due to the actions of a handful of wholesalers who are greedy and willing to become economic criminals,” he said.

He said that KPPK, through MPOB, will continue to carry out regulatory and enforcement activities to ensure the orderly development of the oil palm industry.

“As such, MPOB will take more decisive and immediate action against those who oppressed smallholders,” he added. — Bernama