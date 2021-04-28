Short-term rates close stable on BNM’s operations

A general view of the headquarters of Bank Negara Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM38.55 billion from RM41.92 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM16.04 billion from RM19.28 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank called for one range maturity auction money market tender, a repo tender and two Qard tenders.

BNM has also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreement, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

The central bank has also revised the conventional overnight tender from RM34.7 billion to RM37.4 billion and Murabahah overnight tender from RM14.0 billion to RM14.7 billion.

At 4 pm, BNM called for a RM37.4 billion conventional money market tender and a RM14.7 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for two-day monies.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.81 per cent, and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama