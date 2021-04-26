MAHB announces appointment of Berk Albayrak as covering CEO of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has announced the appointment of Berk Albayrak as the covering chief executive officer (CEO) to helm Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG) following the resignation of Ersel Goral effective April 27.

In a statement, it said Albayrak has had 11 years of working experience in ISG, including chief operating officer and, prior to this appointment, technical services director.

Previously, he was also the department manager for Limak and GMR Joint Venture, director of the construction division for DHMI Turkey and assistant project manager for Baki Group of Companies.

Albayrak is a civil engineer by profession.

Meanwhile, the board and management expressed regret on Goral’s departure and extended their gratitude to him for his valuable contribution and leadership at ISG from 2017.

As the aviation industry continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, the group is focused on ensuring the safety, stabilisation and survival for all of its airports, said MAHB.

The alignment of its business towards recovery will be critical and it is confident that ISG is well positioned to take advantage of new ideas and opportunities for the sustainability and continued growth of its business during these challenging times and beyond, it added. — Bernama