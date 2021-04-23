FBM KLCI slightly lower at mid-morning after choppy trade

Bursa Malaysia seesawed between meagre gains and losses at mid-morning trading amid continued Covid-19 jitters and a slump on Wall Street. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Bursa Malaysia seesawed between meagre gains and losses at mid-morning trading amid continued Covid-19 jitters and a slump on Wall Street overnight.

At 11.15am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was slightly lower by 0.70 of-a-point at 1,607.03 as gains mainly in glove counters helped limit further downtrend.

The market bellwether opened 0.45 of-a-point lower at 1,607.28.

Overall market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers by 493 to 383, while 436 counters were unchanged, 881 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.37 billion shares worth RM1.88 billion.

Heavyweights, Top Glove rose nine sen to RM5.71, Axiata was four sen higher at RM3.82, Press Metal increased three sen to RM5.24 and Supermax gained six sen to RM5.83.

Conversely, IHH lost 10 sen to RM5.40, Public Bank was two sen lower at RM4.18, and Digi eased four sen to RM4.19.

Among the active counters, Mah Sing increased seven sen to RM1.01, while Focus Dynamics and Key Asic added one sen each to 12.5 sen and 20.5 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index trimmed 8.43 points to 11,826.43, the FBMT 100 went down 9.99 points to 11,482.71, and the FBM 70 was 38.19 points weaker at 15,592.17.

On the other hand, the FBM Emas Shariah climbed 2.91 points to 13,275.20 and the FBM ACE was 53.80 points better at 8,636.21.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 2.31 points to 6,853.80, the Financial Services Index was lower by 38.45 points at 15,008.97, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.13 of-a-point to 195.85. — Bernama