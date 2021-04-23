Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia’s key index remained higher at mid-afternoon. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index remained higher at mid-afternoon, aided by gains in glove counters.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was slightly higher by 0.85 of-a-point at 1,608.58 compared to Thursday’s close of 1,607.73.

The market bellwether opened 0.45 of-a-point lower at 1,607.28 and moved between 1,605.44 and 1,609.52.

Overall market breadth was negative as losers surpassed gainers by 518 versus 438, while 451 counters were unchanged, 786 untraded and 17 suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.56 billion shares worth RM2.67 billion.

Among heavyweights, Top Glove rose 10 sen to RM5.72, Press Metal gained 11 sen to RM5.32, Axiata went up four sen to RM3.82, Hartalega improved eight sen to RM10.62, and Supermax was 10 sen higher at RM5.87.

Conversely, IHH lost 10 sen to RM5.40, Digi declined five sen to RM4.18, and Sime Darby was one sen lower at RM2.28.

Among the active counters, Focus Dynamics was one sen higher at 12.5 sen, Mah Sing increased seven sen to RM1.01, and Key Asic put on one sen to 20.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index recovered 4.66 points to 11,839.52, the FBMT 100 went up 0.59 of-a-point to 11,493.29, and the FBM 70 was 20.29 points weaker at 15,610.07.

The FBM Emas Shariah edged up 19.96 points to 13,292.25 and the FBM ACE was 55.75 points better at 8,638.16.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index improved 0.43 of-a-point to 6,856.54, the Financial Services Index was lower by 41.31 points at 15,006.11, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.81 of-a-point to 196.53. — Bernama