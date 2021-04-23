Airbus: Industrial collaboration key to strengthen Malaysia’s aerospace industry

A logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of its factory in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, July 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — The Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP) plays a key role in strengthening Malaysia’s aerospace industry, according to aircraft and aerospace products manufacturer, Airbus SE.

Airbus Defence and Space Asia Pacific head Johan Pelissier said the ICP would benefit the local supply chain, especially in the present times where the whole industry is gearing up towards recovery post-Covid-19.

Having been a long-time partner to Malaysia, he said Airbus had already developed extensive and strong industrial partnerships that brought multiple benefits to the country’s economy.

“Today we can easily find ‘Made in Malaysia’ parts flying on the complete Airbus civil aircraft products as well as the A400M airlifter,” he told Bernama when contacted after the Airbus Malaysia Connect Webinar today.

He was one of the speakers during a session titled “A Fine Balance – Assets, Economics and National Defence”.

Asked on the company’s commitment in Malaysia’s aerospace ecosystem, he said original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Airbus could contribute meaningfully to help Malaysia manage the evolution, as the country looks into procurement of new defence assets.

“This is not only in building up capabilities but to establish self-sustaining operations and develop higher-level engineering value to support its operations more efficiently and effectively.

“Malaysia remains a key market for Airbus and we are committed to our presence here, offering our best to support the country’s transformation journey,” he said.

Airbus and Malaysia have been strategic partners for more than 40 years, going back to when Malaysia Airlines ordered the original A300B4 wide-body aircraft in August 1978.

Since then, the country has become a key customer base for the company in the Asia Pacific region across its commercial aircraft, defence, space and helicopter product lines.

Malaysia is the largest supplier base for Airbus in Southeast Asia with its aerospace firms producing aerostructures and components across the company’s product line.

Airbus has also set up maintenance, repair and overhaul and training facilities in the country and is involved in research and technology activities locally.

The company is expected to launch MEASAT-3d, a new multi-mission telecommunications satellite, that is built for Malaysian satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd next year. — Bernama