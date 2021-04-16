Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-afternoon

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session on a weak note, but the benchmark index remained above the 1,600 psychological level on buying support in rubber glove stocks and other selected bluechips.

At 3.04pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 4.07 points to 1,604.18 from yesterday’s close of 1,608.25.

The composite index mostly moved in negative territory as concerns over rising Covid-19 cases weighed on sentiment in the market.

Nevertheless, gains in Top Glove, Supermax, and Maxis helped cushion the downside.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 587 to 381, while 450 counters were unchanged, 759 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.3 billion shares worth RM2.86 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank, Tenaga and IHH Healthcare trimmed two sen each to RM8.28, RM10.10 and RM5.33, respectively, Public Bank shed three sen to RM4.20, and Petronas Chemicals lost four sen to RM7.87.

Among the active counters, Ucrest bagged 5.5 sen to 35 sen, Focus went down 3.5 sen to 20.5 sen, Minda, slipped one sen to 15 sen, while Careplus inched up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 25.9 points lower at 11,825.93, the FBM Emas Shariah decreased 18.27 points to 13,233.18, and the FBMT 100 erased 27.26 points to 11,481.59.

The FBM 70 gave up 30.05 points for 15,670.34 and the FBM ACE fell 110.06 points to 8,753.23.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.48 of-a-point to 195.93, the Plantation Index declined 78.91 points to 6,851.46, and the Financial Services Index reduced 22.49 points to 15,087.59. — Bernama