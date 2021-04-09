Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur February 6, 2018. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today on continued buying support in the telecommunications and media sectors.

Among the top index contributors, Digi added 60 sen to RM4.35, Axiata Group gained 33 sen to RM4.13, and Maxis was 13 sen better at RM4.84, accounting for a combined 16.62 points of the barometer index gains.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.48 points to 1,609.88 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,602.40.

The index opened 12.55 points higher at 1,614.95.

However, on the broader market, losers beat gainers 540 versus 426, while 463 counters were unchanged, 728 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.66 billion shares worth RM2.85 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals added one sen each to RM8.29 and RM7.81, respectively, Tenaga increased eight sen to RM10.22, Public Bank erased one sen to RM4.20, and IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.30.

Among the active counters, Borneo Oil edged up half- a-sen to five sen, Digi warrant rose eight sen to 10 sen, GFM added 4.5 sen to 35.5 sen and its warrant rose three sen to 13.5 sen, while LKL reduced eight sen to 37 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was up 26.53 points to 11,889.23, the FBMT 100 increased 27.88 points to 11,535.68 and the FBM Emas Shariah advanced 45.90 points to 13,269.01.

The FBM ACE shed 29.16 points to 9,899.93, while the FBM 70 slipped 60.66 points to 15,795.48.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.45 of-a-point to 193.34, the Plantation Index went down 17.46 points to 6,969.14, while the Financial Services Index reduced 10.13 points to 15,203.32. — Bernama