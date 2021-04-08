Trading in Digi, Axiata shares suspended pending material announcement

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, both companies said Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd approved their request for a suspension in the trading of the securities on the Main Market today, pending the release of a material announcement. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 ― Trading in the shares of Axiata Group Bhd and Digi.Com Bhd have been suspended pending an announcement.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, both companies said Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd approved their request for a suspension in the trading of the securities on the Main Market today, pending the release of a material announcement.

They said the request for suspension was made under subparagraph 3.1(b)(i) of Practice Note No. 2 on Requests for Suspension of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities.

Digi closed at RM3.75 a share yesterday while Axiata Group was at RM3.80. ― Bernama