MDEC welcomes Clarivate, UK’s 100th company with MSC status

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has welcomed Clarivate, the 100th company from the United Kingdom (UK) to gain MSC Malaysia status, highlighting the continuing investor confidence in the country.

Clarivate, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation for organisations, will base its Global Business Centre (GBC) in Penang, and the establishment of the centre will see the creation of up to 200 new job opportunities in a variety of digital tech roles.

The centre is one of only three in the world.

In a statement today, MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri said the corporation warmly welcomed Clarivate into MSC Malaysia, whose operations would contribute towards making Malaysia the Heart of Digital Asean.

“It will be the 100th MSC-status company from the UK to land here and I certainly hope more will soon follow as we see the upward trajectory of the digital economy, which is estimated to contribute 22.6 per cent to the gross domestic product by 2025.

“MDEC will continue to drive the digital economy forward with society at the centre of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, driving shared prosperity for all in line with Malaysia 5.0,” she said.

MDEC will continue to forge ahead with its mandate to attract more investments into the country via further collaborations with the UK Department for International Trade via the British High Commission Kuala Lumpur and with their partner organisation, the British-Malaysian Chamber of Commerce.

To date, MSC Malaysia has attracted cumulative investments of RM345 billion, creating close to 185,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, vice president and side leader of Clarivate in Penang, Shankar Nagaligam, said the company was delighted to set up its GBC in Malaysia as it sees great support in terms of infrastructure, talent and diversity.

“Malaysia is an attractive investment hub and growing our presence in the region will help us accelerate our vision to improve the way the world creates, protects and commercialises innovation.

“We are planning to expand our footprint in Malaysia and will be hiring another 150 to 200 employees over the next 12 months,” he said. — Bernama