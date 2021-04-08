Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-afternoon

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.72 of-a-point better at 1,601.31 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,600.59. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed in choppy trading at mid-afternoon today with profit- taking led by Malayan Banking Bhd and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd counters, interspersed with persistent buying in glove counters.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.72 of-a-point better at 1,601.31 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,600.59.

The index opened 0.78 of-a-point easier at 1,599.81.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 548 versus 515, while 410 counters were unchanged, 683 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.23 billion shares worth RM3.11 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank lost 18 sen to RM8.30, Public Bank shed two sen to RM4.20, Petronas Chemicals slipped 14 sen to RM7.81, Tenaga reduced six sen to RM10.20, and IHH Healthcare down nine sen to RM5.31.

Among the active counters, LKL increased 14.5 sen to 43 sen, Luster improved 1.5 sen to 25.0 sen, AT Systematization added one sen to 10.5 sen, Berjaya Corp eased half-a-sen to 44.5 sen, while KTG was flat at 27 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 11.59 points to 11,857.58, the FBMT 100 increased 7.81 points to 11,504.57, the FBM Emas Shariah surged 83.13 points to 13,206.11, the FBM ACE soared 301.58 points to 9,939.12, and the FBM 70 gained 20.93 points to 15,869.43.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index went down 104.09 points to 6,973.82, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.03 points to 193.85, and the Financial Services Index dropped 162.16 points to 15,217.05. ― Bernama