Asia-Pacific air cargo demand up 10.5pc in February, says IATA

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Asia-Pacific airlines saw demand for international air cargo rise 10.5 per cent in February this year compared to the same month in 2019 in line with global air cargo performance.

As the main global manufacturing hub, the region has benefited from the pickup in economic activity, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In a statement today, it said demand in the majority of the region’s key international trade lanes has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.

International capacity remained constrained in the region, down 23.6 per cent versus February 2019, while the region’s airlines load factor stood at 77.4 per cent.

According to the association, global air cargo markets showed that demand continued to outperform pre-Covid levels rising nine per cent over February 2019.

“February demand showed strong month-on-month growth over January 2021 levels. Volumes have now returned to 2018 levels seen prior to the US-China trade war,” it said.

On passenger traffic, IATA said total demand for air travel in February 2021 was down 74.7 per cent compared to February 2019, worse than the 72.2 per cent decline recorded in January 2021 versus two years ago. — Bernama